CANBERRA Jan 23 Sardar Azmoun vindicated his coach's decision to let him lead Iran's attack in their Asian Cup quarter-final on Friday when he scored to give his team a 1-0 lead at halftime before they had a player sent off.

Azmoun, picked to start at striker ahead of Reza Choochannejhad, repaid coach Carlos Quieroz's faith in him with a brilliantly scored goal in the 24th minute, which could provide decisive after Iran were reduced to 10 men when Mehrdad Pooladi was booked twice.

Aged just 20 and standing 1.78 metres (5ft 10in) tall, Azmoun climbed above two defenders to connect with Vouria Ghafouri's cross from the right and steer the ball past Iraqi goalkeeper Jalal Hasssan into the net.

Iraq almost equalised straight away though their captain Younis Mahmoud, who scored the winning goal when Iraq won the 2007 Asian Cup.

Mahmoud found himself with space in the box when a free kick landed at his feet and he instinctively shot at goal but Iran keeper Alireza Haghighi managed to keep it out with his right leg.

As expected, there was a heavy police presence at Canberra Stadium for the clash between the two Middle Eastern neighbours and tensions were high on and off the pitch.

Iraqi defender Ahmed Ibrahim was given a yellow card in the second minute for a deliberate handball as both teams started anxiously, struggling to control their emotions and possession on a baking hot afternoon in Australia's national capital.

Pooladi was booked for a rash tackle on Ahmed Yasin then received a second yellow card just minutes before the break after a bizarre incident.

Pooladi fell to the ground after Hasssan lightly pushed him and the Australian referee Ben Williams booked the Iranian, either for taking a dive or for time wasting.

But Williams initially appeared to forget that he already shown Pooladi a yellow card and it was only after the Iraqi players protested that he reached into his pocket and pulled out the red.

The winner of the match will face South Korea in the semi-finals on Monday. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)