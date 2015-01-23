SYDNEY Jan 23 Ali Ahmed Mabkhout scored in the seventh minute to give United Arab Emirates a shock 1-0 lead over reigning champions Japan at halftime of the last Asian Cup quarter-final at Stadium Australia on Friday.

After the high drama of the first quarter-final of the day, which Iraq won on penalties in Canberra to secure a semi-final against South Korea, the second game was always going to suffer a little by comparison.

If the Emiratis manage to progress to a last four meeting with hosts Australia in Newcastle next Tuesday, however, it would rate as one of the biggest upsets of recent years at the continental championship.

Mabkhout, who scored after 14 seconds in the group match against Bahrain, again gave the UAE the perfect start when he controlled a long ball on his chest before unleashing his shot from the edge of the box into the far corner of the net.

It was the striker's fourth goal of the tournament and the first Japan had conceded in Australia.

Both sides had already carved out chances in the opening three minutes with a Takashi Inui effort pushed around the post by Majed Naser and Mabkhout allowing the ball to get away from him after being set free on goal by Ismail Al Hammadi.

Japan have not won the Asian Cup four times in the last six tournaments by panicking, though, and they continued to press forward after the goal with the neat inter-passing game that won them three games from three in the group stage.

Striker Keisuke Honda blasted the ball over with a first-time shot from near the penalty spot after nine minutes and Inui should have done better than direct the ball straight at goalkeeper Naser with his far post header after 18.

Japan had plenty of possession but were struggling to create many clear-cut chances until a brief flurry close to halftime when Yasuhito Endo shot wide from distance and Honda hit the side netting with a shot from the right flank. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)