SYDNEY Jan 23 Reigning champions Japan named an unchanged side for the fourth successive match ahead of their quarter-final clash against the United Arab Emirates at Stadium Australia on Friday.

Despite a quick turnaround from their final group match and a minor concern over a head knock sustained by central defender Masato Morishige, Mexican coach Javier Aguirre was able to pick the same starting line-up.

United Arab Emirates coach Mahdi Ali made two changes to the team that lost their final group game against Iran to a stoppage time goal, one of them forced by the yellow card shown to defender Walid Abbas by the Japanese referee in that match.

It was a second caution of the tournament for Abbas, who was subsequently banned for one game, and Abdelaziz Haikal comes into the backline to replace him. The other change is in the midfield where Ismail Al Hammadi comes in for Habib Al-Fardan.

Omar Abdulrahman, one of the standout players of the tournament, will be expected to run that midfield, while Ali Ahmed Mabkhout, who scored three goals in the group stage, starts up front.

Coach Ali is expecting a top quality match to decide who faces hosts Australia in the semi-finals in Newcastle next Tuesday.

"They always play open game and they like to play a possession game and for us I think it is the same," he said.

"To some degree I think it will be both a technical and physical game and I hope that the game will be a very strong and tough game for both sides."

Japan have yet to concede a goal in three victories in Australia and will be looking to extend that defensive parsimony on Friday as they target a fifth Asian Cup title.

"We have been defending as a team, not just the backline, and hopefully we can extend our run of clean sheets tomorrow," Aguirre said.

Japan: 1-Eiji Kawashima; 21-Gotoku Sakai, 22-Maya Yoshida, 6-Masato Morishige, 5-Yuto Nagatomo; 17-Makoto Hasebe, 7-Yasuhito Endo; 18-Takashi Inui, 10-Shinji Kagawa, 4-Keisuke Honda; 9-Shinji Okazaki.

United Arab Emirates: 1-Majed Naser; 9-Abdelaziz Haikal, 7-Ali Ahmed Mabkhout, 14-Abdelaziz Sanqour, 6-Mohanad Salem; 23-Mohamed Ahmed Gharib, 5-Amer Abdulrahman, 13-Khamis Esmaeel, 15-Ismail Al Hammadi, 10-Omar Abdulrahman; 11-Ahmed Khalil. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)