SYDNEY Jan 10 Uzbekistan and North Korea were locked at 0-0 at half time on Saturday in the first Group B game of the Asian Cup in Sydney.

Although the game remains delicately poised, Uzbekistan will consider themselves unlucky not to have gone into the break with a lead.

Server Djeparov was at the heart of much of Uzbekistan's build-up but goal-scoring chances were limited despite Uzbekistan's dominance.

The Central Asian team was guilty of not making the most of their superior ball possession, often choosing to shoot from long range.

Uzbekistan nearly took the lead inside the first 15 minutes but Timur Kapadze's header hit the post, having taken a deflection off a North Korea defender.

At the half hour mark, Sanijar Tursunov's low cross was spilled by North Korean keeper Ry Myong Guk but the ball did not reach any of the Uzbekistan players.

North Korea showed glimpses of their aggression, particularly at dead ball situations where tall striker Pak Kwang Ryong troubled the defenders and the goalkeeper.

But with little possession inside their opponents half, North Korean attackers looked largely isolated.