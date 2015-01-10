BRISBANE Jan 10 Two days into the Asian Cup and everything has gone according to the script.

But there was at least the hint of an upset in Brisbane on Saturday night when Saudi Arabia and China locked horns in their opening Group B match.

Although the teams were still scoreless at halftime, the Chinese surprisingly had the better of the first term.

The Saudis, one of Asian football's traditional giants, went into the match at Brisbane's Lang Park as heavy favourites but failed to trouble the Chinese.

Despite having won the Asian Cup three times, the Saudis have struggled in recent years, losing all three of their group matches at the 2011 tournament and slipping to 102nd in the world rankings, six places below China.

The first half of Saturday's match would have done little to inspire their supporters.

The Chinese, chasing a first Asian Cup title, dominated the first half. They succeeded in prising open the Saudi defence several times and delivered some quality crosses, though few resulted in clear-cut scoring chances.

The best opportunity to break the deadlock fell to Chinese midfielder Wu Xi three minutes before the interval when he found himself in space near the box but his shot was just wide of the net.

With neither side able to score, the match began to take on a more physical nature and frustrations began to tell for both teams.

Chinese captain Zheng Zhi was shown a yellow card for a cynical foul before the break then the referee reached to his pocket again to issue a yellow card to Saudi midfielder Salman Al-Faraj for a late tackle on Hao Junmin.

Although Saturday's match was the first of the tournament for both teams, it was already looming as possibly the key fixture for both sides after Uzbekistan beat North Korea 1-0 in Sydney to open their account in group B. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)