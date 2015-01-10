BRISBANE Jan 10 It has not been a good start to the Asian Cup for Saudi Arabia. After just one match the Green Falcons are in trouble and luck seems against them.

Once a powerhouse of Asian football, winning the title three times and making the final three more times between 1984 and 2007, the Saudis are suddenly struggling, much of it caused by their own doing.

They lost all three of their matches at the last Asian Cup in 2011 and lost their first in 2015 - beaten 1-0 by a fortuitous China on Saturday night.

Misfortune played a part in their defeat. They had more possession than the Chinese but failed to produce any meaningful attacks.

The goal they conceded, 10 minutes from the end, came off a wicked deflection off one of their own defenders. But they also contributed to their own defeat when striker Naif Hazazi missed a penalty.

Hazazi's miss was compounded by the loss of their most experienced striker Nasser Al Shamrani, the reigning Asian player of the year, who was ruled out of the tournament on Saturday with an injury.

Now Saudi Arabia, without their best player, are facing an uphill battle getting past the group stage, already looking flat after a haphazard build-up.

Even before the first match, their new coach Cosmin Olaroiu said his players were feeling fatigued. The Romanian was only drafted in last month on a loan from Emirati club Al Ahli after Juan Ramon Lopez Caro was sacked.

"We have not finished the group after the first game," Olaroiu said. "But we have to win the next two games.

"We can do it and I hope that we will. I hope the players have the same determination."

The mood in the Chinese camp could hardly have been different. The world's most populated nation has not made much of mark in men's soccer yet, although they did reach the Asian Cup final in 1984 and 2004.

But Saturday's win at Lang Park has given them renewed confidence they can make a good run this time with matches against Uzbekistan and North Korea to come after they had a long preparation for the event.

"It was a very important for the team because we need points to advance from the group," said China's French-born coach Alain Perrin. "For the confidence as well this is very good, because to play Uzbekistan for us it's a final. If we win, we qualify.

"To start with a win is very good."

No one got more confidence from the result than China's goalkeeper Wang Dalei, who celebrated his birthday by saving a penalty.

"Before the match, a journalist asked me if I was ready for this tournament and I said the match on January 10 would show if I was," said Wang. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)