MELBOURNE Jan 11 Iran defender Ehsan Hajsafi struck a blistering, volleyed goal a minute into extra time to put Iran 1-0 up at halftime of their Asian Cup opener against Bahrain in Melbourne on Sunday.

Hajsafi controlled a rebound out of goal from the setpiece then hammered the ball with his right foot into the top-right corner of the net to raise thunderous cheers from a boisterous crowd of Iranian fans at Melbourne's Rectangular Stadium.

The goal broke the spell for a first half that appeared destined to be locked 0-0 at halftime after both teams squandered gilt-edged chances.

Bahrain midfielder Sayed Shubbar ghosted into the area unmarked in the 16th minute to latch onto a superbly weighted ball from Sami Al Husaini but he made an absolute mess of the header, sending the ball soaring over the cross-bar.

The hot chance followed a tougher opportunity in the eighth minute by Nigeria-born striker Jaycee Okwunwanne who volleyed a poor attempt at a clearance but sent the shot wide of the left post.

Iran, the tournament's top-ranked side, could have made Bahrain pay four minutes after Shubbar's errant header when Masoud Shojaei crossed from the left to the dangerous Ashkan Dejagah in the area.

The attacking midfielder had only to beat the keeper but waited too long for his shot and it was well cut off by keeper Sayed Mohamed Abbas.

A well-organised Bahrain defence frustrated Iran's main attacking threats but conceded a free kick just outside the box in the 39th minute when Dejagah was brought down in a challenge.

Captain Javad Nekounam blasted the shot over the bar.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz sprang a surprise by naming a pair of rookies in Morteza Pouraliganji and Vouria Ghafouri in his starting side.

Pouraliganji, a 22-year-old midfielder with one international cap, slotted into defence along with two-cap Ghafouri.

Experienced forward Khosro Heydari was left on the bench after struggling to recover from a knee problem, leaving striker Reza Ghoochannejhad and Ashkan Dejagah to create the goals.

Defender Amir Hossein Sadeghi was also among the substitutes. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)