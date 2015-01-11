MELBOURNE Jan 11 Iran coach Carlos Queiroz lavished praise on his team for their solid 2-0 Asian Cup win over Bahrain on Sunday but complained the match officials were not up to "the level" after his players fell foul of a number of off-side decisions.

Ehsan Hajsafi submitted his entry for goal of the tournament with a brilliant volley from outside the area in injury time of the first half before Masoud Shojaei sealed the win with a less elegant volley in the 71st minute.

Former Portugal and Real Madrid manager Queiroz fumed that his side had deserved another goal, however, and criticised Australian referee Ben Williams for failing to be proactive about some rough marking against his players at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Iran had two potential scoring efforts cancelled out in the first half for off-side and the flag was raised again when striker Reza Ghoochannejhad tapped in from a cut-back pass from Shojaei eight minutes before the second goal.

"The best team on the pitch won today," Queiroz told host broadcaster Fox Sports.

"The one thing (is) I believe we should (have) scored one more goal, we deserved at least one more goal.

"I think the referee is not at the level of the game. Some decisions, I think they should be more proactive in the game, especially (with) some actions.

"You cannot (let) a player jump with elbows in the game. At least you should concentrate on those actions because those actions are very dangerous in the game."

Queiroz lamented before the tournament that his side were the worst prepared of the 16 finalists, having played only two friendlies after the World Cup and had training camps cancelled due to money problems.

But after a torrid opening in which Bahrain had two of the best chances at goal, Team Melli settled down, with playmaker Ashkan Dejagah proving a constant threat and long-serving captain Javad Nekounam bossing the Bahraini forwards.

In an ominous sign for Group C rivals United Arab Emirates and Qatar, Iran were not at full-strength, with Queiroz having left seasoned defenders Khosro Heydari and Amir Hossein Sadeghi out of his starting side.

Rookies Vouria Ghafouri and Morteza Pouraliganji took their place and delighted Queiroz with their poise.

"They were so consistent in the game. To play 90 minutes against Bahrain, with the speed movements, counter-attack, not to give one chance to escape, it's not easy," Queiroz told reporters.

"When you play Asian Cup, the most important competition for nations in Asia and you come here and play the opening match against Bahrain and you put on the pitch two kids ... and they play like that, you must be happy." (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)