MELBOURNE Jan 11 Iran coach Carlos Queiroz sprang a surprise by naming a pair of rookies in Morteza Pouraliganji and Vouria Ghafouri in his starting side for the team's Asian Cup opener against Bahrain in Melbourne on Sunday.

Pouraliganji, a 22-year-old midfielder with one international cap, slots into defence along with two-cap Ghafouri.

Experienced forward Khosro Heydari has been left on the bench after struggling to recover from a knee problem, leaving striker Reza Ghoochennejhad and Ashkan Dejagah to create the goals.

Defender Amir Hossein Sadeghi is also among the substitutes.

Bahrain will seek firepower up front from Nigeria-born Jaycee Okwunwanne and Sami Al Husaini.

Iran are the top-ranked team in Asia and despite their poor preparations with only two friendlies since the World Cup and a number of training camps cancelled due to money problems, should be too strong for 122nd-ranked Bahrain.

Bahrain have found form under new coach Marjan Eid with friendly wins over Saudi Arabia and Jordan, and will hope to progress past the group rounds after failing to in three of their previous four Asian Cup appearances.

Starting teams:

Iran - Alireza Haghighi (gk), Ehsan Hajisafi, Jalal Hosseini, Javad Nekounam (capt), Masoud Shojaei, Morteza Pouraliganji, Vouria Ghafouri, Andranik Teymourian, Reza Ghoochannejhad, Ashkan Dejagah, Mehrdad Pooladi

Bahrain - Sayed Mohamed Abbas (gk), Mohamed Hasan (capt), Waleed Al Hayam, Sayed Shubbar, Abdulwahab Ali, Ismail Abdulatif, Faouzi Aaish, Jaycee Okwunwanne, Abdulla Omar, Husain Baba, Sami Al Husaini.