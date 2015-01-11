CANBERRA Jan 11 Qatar's Khalfan Ibrahim took the early honours in the battle of the number 10s with United Arab Emirates' Omar Abdulrahman but the Gulf Cup winners still went in level at 1-1 at halftime in their Asian Cup opener on Sunday.

The 2006 Asian Player of the Year produced a neat lob over the backtracking Majed Naser in the 22nd minute after the Emirati goalkeeper had come out to block an effort from striker Mohammed Muntari.

The opening goal came completely against the run of play for the Qatar, who had been forced on to the back foot at the Canberra Stadium by a confident Emirati side.

The UAE hit back though nine minutes before halftime when Ahmed Khalil used his tummy to divert home after some comical Qatari defending.

The Gulf Cup winners had several chances to clear the ball but mis-hits and fumbles kept it alive in their box with Ibrahim Majed's goalline clearance from Khalil's header rebounding straight to the striker who deflected home.

It was a deserved equaliser for the UAE, who had early chances to score from close range even as Abdulrahman struggled to impose himself and was guilty of wasting possession.

Their profligacy was to prove costly with Muntari darting in behind the UAE backline in the move that set up the opening goal for Khalfan.

Qatar goalkeeper Qasem Burhan did well to palm away Khalil's header from close range in the 26th minute as the UAE stepped up the intensity as they pushed for an equaliser.

A mazy run by Khalfan, though, almost resulted in a second for Qatar as his pass was picked up by the onrushing fullback Abdelkarim Hassan who fired a powerful shot just wide.

Some tough challenges added to the niggle in the derby match with Abdulrahman and Muntari having words before being pulled apart by team mates.

When the action resumed, Khalil wasted a good chance to put his side in front just before the break when he skewed his right foot shot across goal to leave Naser untroubled. (Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)