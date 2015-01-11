CANBERRA Jan 11 Qatar coach Djamel Belmadi was left fuming by his side's numerous costly errors as their Asian Cup campaign begun with a dismal defeat by the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

The Gulf Cup winners, heavily touted for success in Australia, took the lead in the 22nd minute through Khalfan Ibrahim but only had themselves to blame as they slumped to a 4-1 loss to fall to the bottom of Group C.

Goalkeeper Qasem Burhan, who was Belmadi's star turn in last month's Gulf Cup triumph, had a particularly difficult day. His errors resulted in three of the UAE's four goals, with Ahmed Khalil and Ali Ahmed Mabkhout grabbing two each.

"There were no positives to take from this game. They were better than us, showed more quality and more creativity," the Algerian told reporters in Canberra.

"If we analyse goal by goal there were a lot of individual mistakes for their equaliser and in the second half it was two free-kicks for them that made the difference. After that it was really difficult to come back in the game against good opponents.

"I tried to help us come back into the game with some changes but we didn't do enough and it was too late to equalise.

"Our players were focused and prepared for this game, so we cannot say our defeat was due to a lack of preparation or focus, we will have to search for the reason for this loss."

Next up for Qatar is a tough task against World Cup finalists Iran in Sydney on Thursday.

The Iranians opened their Asian Cup campaign with a 2-0 success over Bahrain in Melbourne on Sunday.

"We are already under pressure because we lost the game today, so we have to make a massive game on Thursday," the former Manchester City and Olympique Marseille midfielder said.

"We will not give up even if it's a really bad start, and it is really bad no doubt about that, but we will have a good reaction."

UAE coach Mahdi Ali said his side needed work prior to the Bahrain clash despite the eye-catching win.

"We always think about improvement because we define success as to be better than yesterday," he said.

"There are some other areas we have to work on. In fact, I think there are many things we have to work harder on if we want to go far in this competition." (Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)