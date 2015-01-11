(Removes reference to third brother in third paragraph and identity of UAE captain)

By Tim Wimborne

CANBERRA Jan 11 United Arab Emirates named key playmaker Omar Abdulrahman in their starting lineup for their Asian Cup opener against Gulf Cup winners Qatar on Sunday after he proved his fitness in training.

The Al Ain attacking midfielder has been out since injuring his ankle in the Gulf Cup semi-final defeat to Saudi Arabia in November and had been a doubt for the early stages of the tournament.

The afro-haired 23-year-old was joined in the UAE starting lineup for the Group C clash in Canberra by his brother and fellow midfielder Mohammed.

Omar Abdulrahman was expecting a tough task against their neighbours, kicking off action in what is expected to be a close fought pool also featuring Bahrain and World Cup finalists Iran, who face off later on Sunday in Melbourne.

"This Qatar team won the Gulf Cup in November in Saudi Arabia and every time we meet a Gulf team it is like a derby match," he said.

"The Qatar team is the same level as us in terms of ability, so it's going to be a very important meeting as this is the key for the quarter-final qualification. We are not looking to draw or simply avoid defeat, we are looking to win the game.

"It is a must for us to take one of the two places available from the group to make the knockout stages."

The two sides have met on 27 occasions with Qatar registering 11 wins to the UAE's eight, with the last of those coming in their most recent meeting -- a 3-1 win for the UAE at the 2013 Gulf Cup.

Qatar recalled their talented playmaker Khalfan Ibrahim after his post Gulf Cup injury problems, but there was surprisingly no place in the defence for centreback Bilal Mohammed.

There was room in the 11 for new African-born recruits Mohammed Abdullah Tresor, in place of Bilal, and Mohammed Muntari in midfield as Algerian coach Djamel Belmadi offered a few surprises with his selection.

Teams:

United Arab Emirates - 1-Majed Naser; 14-Mohamed Abdelaziz Sanqour, 8-Hamdan Al-Kamali, 6-Mohanad Salem, 3-Walid Abbas; 5-Amer Abdulrahman, 13-Khamis Esmaeel; 7-Ali Ahmed Mabkhout, 10-Omar Abdulrahman, 16-Mohamed Abdulrahman; 11-Ahmed Khalil.

Qatar - 1-Qasem Burhan; 4-Almahdi Ali Mukhtar, 13-Ibrahim Majed, 18-Mohammed Abdullah Tresor, 3-Abdelkarim Hassan; 19-Mohammed Muntari, 20-Karim Boudiaf, 5-Abdelaziz Hatim; 11-Hasan Al-Haydos, 10-Khalfan Ibrahim, 23-Ahmed Mohamed Elsayed. (Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)