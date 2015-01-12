BRISBANE Jan 12 Iraq and Jordan were scoreless at halftime in their Asian Cup match at Brisbane's Lang Park on Monday, with both teams adopting a cautious approach to their opening Group D match.

Although it's their first match, the stakes could not be higher for both team, a realisation that contributed to the conservative approach at Brisbane's Lang Park.

With defending champions Japan having launched their Group D campaign with a 4-0 rout of Palestine, Iraq and Jordan knew a loss would be disastrous for their chances of making the quarter-finals.

Neither Iraq nor Jordan have won a match since March last year and both stacked their lineups with defenders, putting their attacking faith in veteran strikers.

Iraq had the lion's share of possession and created the best chance in the opening 45 minutes through Younis Mahmoud, a national hero in his war-torn homeland after scoring the winning goal in Iraq's 2007 Asian Cup triumph.

Yaser Kasim spotted a hole in the Jordan defence and found Mahmoud inside the box. The 31-year-old striker instinctively fired at goal but his close-range effort was deflected by a defender.

Both teams were given yellow cards in the opening exchanges. Jordan midfielder Ahmed Elias was booked for a late tackle on Waleed Salim and Iraq midfielder Alaa Abdul-Zahra incurred the referee's wrath for a clumsy tackle on Mohammad Mustafa. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)