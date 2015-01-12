BRISBANE Jan 12 Younis Mahmood and Alaa Abdul Zahra have both been named in Iraq's starting lineup for Monday's Asian Cup clash with Jordan in Brisbane as the former champions look to end their drought.

Iraq have not won a match since March last year but have gone all out for their clash with Jordan, who are on a 10-game losing streak.

Mahmood, who scored the winning goal when Iraq won the 2007 Asian Cup final, will make his 132nd international appearance for his country and will be joined up front by Zahra.

Amjad Kalaf, one of the team's exciting young players, was also named as an attacking midfielder for a match that is pivotal to both team's chances of going further in the competition.

With the defending champions Japan also in Group D and having opened their campaign with a win over Palestine in Newcastle, a loss in Monday's clash at Lang Park could spell the end for either Iraq or Jordan.

"This match is very important," said Iraq coach Radhi Shenaishil, who has only been in charge of the team for less than a month.

"Both teams have the same chance in this match. A positive result for us will see us in a much better position in the competition."

Iraq have dominated Jordan in the past, winning 21 of their 37 clashes. Jordan have won just seven times with the remaining nine matches ending in draws.

Jordan's new coach Ray Wilkins is putting his faith in veteran forward Ahmad Hayel, who will play as the line striker after Abdallah Deeb was left on the bench.

"We could live with a draw, but not a defeat. If we draw it means we need to score a lot of goals in games after that," Wilkins said.

Lineups:

Jordan - 1-Amer Shafi (captain); 3-Tareq Khattab, 11-Oday Zahran, 19-Anas Ban Yassen, 21-Mohammad Al-Dimeiri; 5-Mohammad Mustafa, 18-Ahmad Elias Ahmad Ali, 9-Ahmad Nawaf, 13-Khalil Baniateyah; 8-Oday Al Saify, 10-Ahmad Nawaf Israiwah.

Iraq - 12-Jalal Hassan; 2-Ahmed Ibrahim, 14-Salam Shakir, 15-Dhurgham Ismael, 23-Waleed Salim; 5-Yaser Kasim, 11-Humam Tareq, 21-Saad Abdul Amir, 7-Amjed Kalaf; 17-Alaa Abdul Zahra, 10-Younis Mahmood (captain). (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)