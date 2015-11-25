KUALA LUMPUR Nov 25 Selangor will be Malaysia's representatives in the AFC Cup next year after world governing body FIFA ordered that Pahang be docked six points for failing to pay a foreign player on time.

The punishment, implemented by the Football Association of Malaysia at their executive committee meeting on Tuesday, came after Moroccan Mohamed Borji complained he had not received his wages on time when he played for the east coast club in 2013.

Pahang, who reached the quarter-finals of the AFC Cup earlier this year, had finished second, two points behind Malaysian Super League champions Johor Darul Ta'zim in the standings.

The points penalty meant they were demoted to third behind Selangor, who will now play in the continental tournament for developing Asian nations.

The FAM also ruled that Singaporean side Lions XII would not play in the Super League next year after opting against renewing the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2011 with the Football Association of Singapore.

The MOU had also seen Malaysian development side Harimau Muda play in the S.League.

Lions XII, who won the Super League title in 2013 and Malaysia FA Cup this year, are expected to instead play in a new Southeast Asian Super League although a start date for the tournament has yet to be announced.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)