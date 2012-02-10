SINGAPORE Feb 10 FIFA Vice President
Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein has called for more investment to help
tackle the "huge problem" of match-fixing in soccer.
More cases of match-fixing are springing up around the world
with Zimbabwe's football association suspending 80 players for
allegedly fixing matches earlier this month,
while 18 youth players were banned in Malaysia this week
.
"Let me make it clear, match-fixing is a huge problem,
especially in Asia, and we need to tackle it," Prince Ali told
Reuters in an interview.
"We need to get on with this and try as much as we can to
prevent this from happening and I think that our security
departments need to be given the support that they need to
tackle this issue immediately."
FIFA's head of security Chris Eaton told Reuters late last
year that the world governing body was winning the battle
against match-fixing as cases arose in Greece, Turkey, Italy,
China, South Korea and Finland.
Prince Ali agreed with Eaton that it was pleasing arrests
were being made but stressed that now was not the time to stop
the drive.
"I'm happy that (arrests are) happening but I also think we
need to go to the source as well and in order to get to the
source we have to have much more investment in this field.
"It is a huge issue, obviously not just Asia but the world
over. That's why I'm here and happy to help tackle this as much
as we can."
