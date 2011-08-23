ABU DHABI Aug 23 Australia captain Lucas Neill
has joined United Arab Emirates champions Al Jazira on a free
transfer after leaving Turkish club Galatasaray.
"This decision is the first part of my three-year plan which
will hopefully take me to at least the next World Cup," the
former Everton and West Ham United defender said on his website
(lucasneill.com).
"I needed to pick an offer that was good for my family, good
for my body while also competitive so that I can give my best
for the Socceroos in the coming years as captain."
Neill, 33, left Galatasaray after an 18-month stint at the
end of last season and was officially unveiled at the Abu
Dhabi-based club's Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium on Monday.
"I hope my experience would add a lot to Al Jazira team and
to my new teammates. Playing twice in the FIFA World Cup with
the Australian national team gave me more confidence to give for
my new team Al Jazira," Neill told reporters.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai,; editing by Patrick
Johnston; to query or comment on this story, email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)