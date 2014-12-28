Dec 28 Goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi will lead Oman's 23-man squad at next month's Asian Cup as they bid to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time.

Coach Paul Le Guen and the squad will reach their Canberra base on Sunday and play warm-ups against Qatar and China before starting their campaign for continental glory in Group A against South Korea on Jan. 10.

The 'Red Warriors', who were unbeaten through qualifying, will have a tough task to make it to the knockout stage with Australia and Kuwait the other members of the group.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ali Al Habsi, Mazin Al Kasbi, Mohannad Al Zaabi

Defenders: Abdul Salam Amir, Mohammed Mussallami, Saad Suhail, Jaber Owaisi, Ahmed Saleem, Nasr Al Shimli, Ali Al Busaidi

Midfielders: Ahmed Mubarak, Eid Al Farsi, Ali Saleem, Raeed Ibrahim, Ali Al Jabri, Hassan Mudhafar, Mohsin Johar

Forwards: Imad Al Hosni, Abdulaziz Muqbali, Saeed Al Razaiqi, Mohammed Al Siyabi, Yakoob Abdulkarim, Qasim Saeed (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)