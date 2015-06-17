(Adds quotes from Faisal Saleh Hayat)

June 17 Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) president Faisal Saleh Hayat on Wednesday denied local media reports that he had been dismissed following an extraordinary meeting of the ruling body.

"I am still the president of the PFF," Hayat told Reuters. "The reports are completely untrue. It is all just lies for political ends."

The PFF met in Islamabad on Tuesday and local newspaper Dawn reported that Arshad Khan Lodhi had been appointed the acting president in place of Hayat.

"Today's congress meeting saw majority of members deciding to take action against the PFF president and secretary due to their incompetence and financial embezzlements," Kashmala Tariq, who was elected chairman of the PFF women's wing, was quoted as saying.

Hayat, however, said Tariq had no authority within the PFF.

"First of all, who are these people in legal terms? We should understand that they are non-entities in the PFF," the former politician said.

The 62-year-old Hayat, who sits on FIFA's strategic committee, is planning to stand as president again in the PFF elections on June 30.

He faces competition from Zahir Ali Shah in the vote, which will take place at PFF headquarters in Lahore after previously being moved to Abbottabad district.

Hayat told Reuters last week he had supported outgoing FIFA president Sepp Blatter in last month's elections at the world governing body.

Hayat told Reuters last week he had supported outgoing FIFA president Sepp Blatter in last month's elections at the world governing body.

FIFA is in the midst of crisis following U.S. prosecutors' indictment last month of nine current and former officials and five business executives in a $150 million corruption case.