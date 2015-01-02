Jan 2 Palestine's first Asian Cup finals appearance is likely to end in three defeats and a group stage exit but the rank outsiders have long proved capable of punching above their weight.

They held China to a goalless draw in an Asian Cup warm up in December to give them hope of taking points from a tricky Group D featuring Jordan and the last two winners of the continental tournament -- Iraq and Japan.

They open their campaign by facing holders Japan in Newcastle on Jan. 12, where they will be sure to employ a backs-to-the-wall defensive lineup in an attempt to stifle and frustrate Javier Aguirre's talent-laden side.

However, for that plan to work they would need their full squad of players to choose from, a luxury the Palestinians are not accustomed to.

In May, they were without six players for the AFC Challenge Cup in the Maldives but, undeterred, they overcame the obstacle, and the chore of travelling by boat to matches and training, to win the now defunct tournament and book a place in Australia.

Ashraf Nu'man Al-Fawaghrah had a strong showing on the picturesque islands, shifting from a wide midfielder into an emergency striker and scoring four times to finish as lead marksman, including notching the winner against the Philippines in the final.

But they will have to compete in Australia without the man who led them to the Challenge Cup, with head coach Jamal Mahmoud stepping down for personal reasons in September.

Mahmoud's former assistant, Ahmed Al Hassan, was appointed in his place, with the ex-goalkeeper receiving strong backing.

"It will be difficult for Palestine at the Asian Cup, but they have good players and my assistant is now the head coach of Palestine and I think he can have a good result at the Asian Cup," Mahmoud told reporters in Manila earlier this month after they were named AFC National Team of the Year.

"I always speak to him, but he now works alone as he is now the head coach, but if he wants I am always behind him. He will continue the work we did together."

But what Palestine, recognised by FIFA in 1998, produce in Australia almost seems inconsequential.

Their greatest victory is qualifying for the finals for the first time despite all the problems and restrictions.

"It's a miracle," FIFA presidential candidate and Palestine FA advisor Jerome Champagne told Australia's SBS previously of the achievement.

"It's unbelievable to see the Palestine national team in the first 16 teams in Asia." (Editing by Peter Rutherford)