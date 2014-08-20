SEOUL Aug 20 FC Seoul held hosts Pohang to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their all-Korean Asian Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

Pohang, last season's K-League champions, had a goal disallowed in the 17th minute when Lee Woong-hee's headed clearance fell straight to Kim Seung-dae and the forward fired home from the edge of the box.

After consulting with his assistant, however, referee Fahad Al Mirdasi waved the goal off for an earlier infringement.

Three-time Asian champions Pohang looked the more likely to go ahead in the second half at their "Steelyard" ground but it was Seoul who came closest to stealing a winner in the 65th minute.

Pohang defender Kim Hyung-il got the ball tangled up between his feet and Kim Chi-woo swooped in to steal possession. His cross found Everton Santos unmarked and just yards from goal but the Brazilian somehow flicked his header wide.

The return leg is in one week in Seoul, with the eventual winner of the tie set for a semi-final against Australian side Western Sydney Wanderers or China's Guangzhou Evergrande.

The Wanderers won their first leg 1-0 in Sydney earlier on Wednesday. (Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Martyn herman)