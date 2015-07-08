DOHA, July 8 Uruguayan Jorge Fossati, who steered Al Sadd to the AFC Champions League title in 2011, has returned to the Qatar Stars League to take charge of Al Rayyan.

The 62-year-old, who had been in charge of Penarol in his homeland, was presented by the club's officials late on Tuesday.

Fossati, a former goalkeeper, won all four domestic titles with Al-Sadd during two successful stints and he had high ambitions for more glory with Al Rayyan, who won promotion to the top flight last season.

"I am happy to be back and coaching Al Rayyan, it is a privilege," said Fossati, who has also managed Uruguay and Qatar as well as a host of clubs in South America and the Middle East.

"We now have the chance re-emerge into the Qatar Stars League in a positive manner." (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)