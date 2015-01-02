Jan 2 Factbox on Asian Cup qualifiers Qatar.

Asian Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: (8) 1980, 1984, 1988, 1992, 2000, 2004, 2007, 2011.

Best performance: Quarter-finals 2000, 2011

Drawn in Group C with Bahrain, Iran and UAE.

- - -

Coach: Djamel Belmadi

Born in France, he represented Algeria in 20 internationals between 2000 and 2004. In his club career, he played for a handful of different teams in Europe including Marseille, Manchester City and Southampton.

He turned to coaching in 2010, leading Lekhwiya to back-to-back titles in the Qatari league. He took over as head coach of the Qatar national team in March 2014.

- - -

Key player: Boualem Khoukhi (Al Arabi). Age: 24. Winger.

Born in Algeria, Khoukhi moved to Qatar in 2009. He was called into the Qatar team for the 2013 West Asian championship and scored six goals in the tournament, including two in the final, won by Qatar. In the 2014 Gulf Cup, Khoukhi scored Qatar's winner in the final against Saudi Arabia.

- - -

FIFA world ranking Dec. 2014: 95

How they qualified: Finished runner-up in Group D qualifying pool with four wins, a draw and a loss from six matches.

Squad:

Goalkeepers - Saad Al Sheeb (Al-Sadd), Ahmed Sufyan (El-Jaish)

Defenders - Ahmadi Ali Mukhtar (Al-Sadd), Abdelkarim Hassan (Al-Sadd), Ibrahim Majid (Al-Sadd), Mohammed Musa (Lekhwiya), Khalid Muftah (Lekhwiya), Abdulrahman Issa (El-Jaish), Abdulaziz Hatem (Al-Arabi), Qassem Burhan (Al-Gharafa), Bilal Mohammed (Al-Gharafa)

Midfielders - Khalfan Ibrahim (Al-Sadd), Ali Assadalla (Al-Sadd), Karim Boudiaf (Lekhwiya), Mohammed Muntari (El-Jaish), Majed Mohammed (El-Jaish), Khaled Al Zereiqi (El-Jaish), Boualem Khoukhi (Al-Arabi), Ahmed Abdelmaqsoud (Umm Salal)

Hassan Al-Haidos (Al-Sadd), Ismaeel Mohammad (Lekhwiya), Mohammed Tresor Abdullah (Lekhwiya), Meshaal Abdullah (Al-Ahli)