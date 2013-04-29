April 30 Factbox on Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, who is standing in the Asian Football Confederation's presidential elections in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Name: Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa

Born: 1965

Country: Bahrain

Roles:

Asian Football Confederation disciplinary committee chairman (2003-2009)

FIFA disciplinary committee deputy chairman (2003-2009)

FIFA 2014 World Cup committee member

Bahrain Football Association president (since 2002)

Bahrain Football Association vice president (1998-2002)

Bahrain Olympic Committee vice president (since 2009)

General secretary Supreme Council for Youth & Sports (since 2010)

Manifesto pledges:

- Wants to reunite the Asian Football Community

- Safeguard the universality of the Laws of the Game

- Re-establish the relationship between FIFA and the AFC

- Ensure full financial transparency

- Guarantee equality in the fair distribution of AFC commercial revenues

- Improve the level of all AFC competitions

- Introduce technology at AFC competitions

- Reinforce the financial support available for both refereeing and coaching courses

- Ensure women's football receives the support it deserves

- Embrace the social responsibility the AFC has towards all members

Support

Backed by the powerful Olympic Council of Asia chief Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Salman is thought to be the favourite of the four candidates.

Positives

Has prioritised tackling matchfixing and talked about prison sentences for those caught.

Also wants greater transparancy from the AFC but has stopped short of revealing specific ideas on how to achieve this.

Criticism

Has repeatedly faced questions about his role in quelling a bloody uprising in Bahrain with human rights groups saying players were tortured and demanding that FIFA withdraw him from the elections. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford)