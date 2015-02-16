Feb 16 Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal have axed head coach Laurentiu Reghecampf on the eve of their AFC Champions League campaign following a surprise home loss in the Crown Prince Cup final on Friday.

The Romanian, who led Al Hilal to the final of the Champions League last year after being appointed in July, will temporarily be replaced by his compatriot and youth team coach Ciprian Panait while a long-term successor is found.

Al Hilal are third in the Pro League, 10 points back of runaway leaders Al Nassr. The 14-team league has just resumed after a break for the Asian Cup in January.

The final straw for Reghecampf, though, was a 2-1 defeat by Al Ahli in front of their own fans in the cup.

Al Hilal begin their Champions League campaign away at Lokomotiv Tashkent of Uzbekistan on Feb. 25 before facing Iran's Foolad and another yet to be determined team in Group C.

