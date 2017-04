March 16 Saudi Arabian clubs will play Asian Champions League matches against Iranian teams at neutral venues this year because of the lack of improvement in relations between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia cut all ties with Iran in January after its embassy in Tehran was attacked following Saudi's execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric.

The governing Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had set a March 15 deadline for "normal relations" to be resumed between the countries or the matches would be played at neutral venues. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)