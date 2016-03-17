DUBAI, March 17 Twice continental champions Al-Hilal have welcomed the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) decision to have neutral venues for Champions League matches between teams from Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Saudi Arabia cut all diplomatic ties with Iran in January after its embassy in Tehran was attacked following the Saudis' execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric.

The AFC had set a March 15 deadline for "normal relations" to be resumed between the countries and soccer's governing body in the region announced on Wednesday that the matches would be played at neutral venues.

"We are very pleased with the decision and would like to thank the AFC for understanding the situation," Al-Hilal spokesman Sami Abu Khudair told Reuters. "This will lead to fair play for the two games."

Iranian officials were quick to object to the AFC directive in a statement released on Wednesday.

"Football Federation of Iran will send a letter to AFC to announce its objection. Saudi Arabia has brought a political issue into football which is against AFC and (world governing body) FIFA's statutes," it said.

"Iran hosted Emirati games under the best condition and absolute security. Iran is known as a safe country in Asia and in the world so it will certainly react to this issue."

Khudair said Al-Hilal, one of four Saudi teams in the group stages of the competition, would play their April 19 'home' game with Iran's Tractor Sazi at Doha's Al-Gharafa Stadium.

Tractor Sazi have yet to say where they will stage the return Group C fixture that was originally due to be played in Tabriz on May 3.

They must confirm the venue by March 25.

Khudair dismissed suggestions that, in Doha, Al-Hilal would miss the fan support that a match in Riyadh guaranteed.

"No, we will see more of our fans in Doha than we would in Riyadh," he said.

"It's only 400 kilometres, or a 45-minute flight away, and very close to our Eastern Province. We have played there a lot. Our fans will fill the stadium." (Writing by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Tony Jimenez)