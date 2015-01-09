BRISBANE Jan 9 Reigning AFC Player of the Year Nasser Al Shamrani of Saudi Arabia has aggravated an abdominal injury and is doubtful for the team's Group B opener against China on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Al Hilal striker aggravated the injury during Sunday's 2-0 warm-up defeat by South Korea, Saudi coach Cosmin Olaroiu was quoted as saying in the tournament website (www.afcasiancup.com).

"He had some problems against Korea," said Romanian Olaroiu. "It's something he had before. Our medical staff have tried to improve him but we will see. We still have time."

With or without Al Shamrani, the three-time champions would put up a good show against China, said midfielder Saud Kariri.

"If he plays or doesn't play, we don't know exactly, but we have a good squad of 23 players and everybody is ready to give it his 100 percent," the Al Hilal player said. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)