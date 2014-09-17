SEOUL, Sept 17 FC Seoul and Western Sydney Wanderers played out a scoreless draw in the first leg of their Asian Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

The South Korean club, who finished runner-up in last season's Asian Champions League, dominated most of the match and created the better chances but were unable to get the ball into the net.

The Australian team defended strongly and created some of their own chances on the counterattack and will return home to host the second leg on Oct. 1 with everything to play for.

"It was a very tough test for us, but a clean sheet away from home, I'll take that any day," Wanderers captain Nikolai Topor-Stanley said in a televised interview.

"I'm just proud of the boys, their work rate was phenomenal. I think it will be a whole different ball game at Parramatta Stadium.

"These clubs in Asian aren't used to travelling 10 hours to Australia. So in front of our home fans, we'll take a lot of confidence into the game."

Despite failing to capitalise on their chances, FC Seoul still managed to stretch their unbeaten streak to 11 games in all competitions.

The Koreans also have the benefit of having played in last year's final while the Wanderers are bidding to become just the second Australian team to make the final, a task made more complicated by the fact the A-League season does not start until next month.

The winners of the tie will play either Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal or Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates in the final. The Saudis won the first leg 3-0 after three goals in a nine-minute second half blitz. (Reporting by Julian Linden; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)