SINGAPORE Oct 15 Singapore's soccer players will use an agonising Malaysia Cup semi-final defeat to spur them to victory in next month's Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup, they said on Monday.

The Lions XII, a club side managed by the Singaporean Football Association (FAS) but competing in the Malaysian Super League, suffered a penalty shootout loss in the Cup semi-finals last week.

Players who will don the national team's colours next month have vowed to atone in style in the AFF Suzuki Cup.

"I'm hungry to make up for the loss," said Yasir Hanapi, who missed the decisive spot-kick against Malaysia's ATM FA.

Fourteen Lions XII players are in Raddy Avramovic's 23-man Singapore national squad, and first will face India in a friendly on home soil on Tuesday.

"Coming so close and not making it - that will spur us on," attacking midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman told the Straits Times newspaper.

Singapore also play the Philippines in Cebu on Nov. 15 before they get their AFF Suzuki Cup campaign underway on Nov. 25 against holders Malaysia.

"It is no good thinking about the semi-final," national team and Lions XII skipper Shahril Ishak said. "It has to be motivation for us to win something at international level."

The AFF Suzuki Cup, held every two years, features eight teams from South-East Asian. Thailand will host one group including Vietnam, Philippines and Myanmar; while Malaysia's group includes Indonesia, Singapore and Laos.

The tournament spans Nov. 24-Dec. 22.

