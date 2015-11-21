SINGAPORE Nov 21 Former Blackburn Rovers boss Steve Kean won his first league title as a manager on Saturday when he steered Brunei DPMM to their first Singapore championship with a crushing 4-0 win on the final day of the season.

The Scot, who was highly unpopular with the English club's fans, left Blackburn in 2012, saying he had been forced to quit, after their relegation from the Premier League.

On Saturday, Kean led his side to a 4-0 victory over Balestier Khalsa at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium in the tiny former British protectorate on Borneo island.

That was enough for them to finish four points clear of Tampines Rovers, who could only draw at home on the final day.

Brunei's triumph was just the second time a foreign side had won the 10-team S.League, which featured three overseas teams this year.

Kean joined Brunei in Nov. 2013 and steered the club to the Singapore League Cup last year. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; editing by Clare Fallon)