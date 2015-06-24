SINGAPORE, June 24 Singaporean goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud has been offered a trial by J.League side Matsumoto Yamaga after he foiled four-times Asian champions Japan with a dominating display in Saitama last week.

The 24-year-old made 18 saves as minnows Singapore held the Samurai Blue to a surprise 0-0 draw in Japan's opening World Cup and Asian Cup qualifier.

Newly promoted Matsumoto were keen to take another look at the goalkeeper, who plays for Singaporean side Lions XII in the Malaysian Super League, to gauge his consistency.

"It's hard to judge from one game but he had a dominating performance. He made fantastic saves and had an excellent performance," Yamaga's vice-president Yoshiyuki Kato was quoted as saying in Wednesday's edition of The Straits Times.

"The way he threw himself about and kept his concentration throughout was very impressive.

"He certainly has enough ability to play in the J.League and we would like to see him in practice."

The J.League's mid-season transfer window opens on July 10 and closes on Aug. 7 and the Football Association of Singapore said they were open to assisting a possible move, having helped Safuwan Baharudin get playing time in Australia last year. (Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John O'Brien)