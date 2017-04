KUALA LUMPUR May 13 The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) suspended its general secretary Alex Soosay on Wednesday while it conducts an investigation into reports he asked for evidence to be removed prior to a probe of the regional body in 2012.

Malaysian Soosay told Reuters earlier this month he believed the case was closed.

The AFC said deputy general secretary Windsor John would replace Soosay on an interim basis while the investigation was carried out. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)