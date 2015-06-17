KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 Asian Football Confederation general secretary Alex Soosay, who had been suspended over cover-up claims dating back to the reign of Mohammed bin Hammam, resigned with immediate effect on Wednesday, the regional soccer governing body said.

"The Asian Football Confederation would like to thank Dato' Alex Soosay for his commitment to Asian football during his extensive 20-year-long career at the AFC and wishes him all the best for his future career," the AFC said in a statement.

Deputy general secretary Windsor John will take over Soosay's role until a new general secretary is appointed, the AFC said. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Ian Ransom)