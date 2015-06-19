SINGAPORE, June 19 Former Asian Football Confederation general secretary Peter Velappan was left stunned by the departure of his successor Alex Soosay this week amid allegations he tried to instigate a cover up.

Soosay quit on Wednesday after being suspended last month by the organisation following a Malay Mail report that he had asked a colleague to "tamper or hide" documents during a 2012 external audit of the AFC.

Velappan, 79, who was general secretary from 1978-2007 before Soosay took charge, was disappointed by his fellow Malaysian, who had denied any wrong doing.

"I cannot understand why Alex would have risked destroying his career and name over such a stupid act like this," Velappan told Singapore's Today newspaper.

"He was a good player, a good coach and he did well as executive secretary of the Negeri Sembilan Football Association.

"He struck me as a hardworking, simple and humble man, so I was stunned when I found out he was involved in an incident like this."

The AFC have yet to publish details of the investigation into the claims against Soosay, who had worked for the body for 20 years. (Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)