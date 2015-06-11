KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 South Korean forward Kang Soo-il has tested positive for a banned steroid, officials said on Thursday, with the player blaming a moustache growing cream for the doping failure.

The K-League said the Jeju United player had the anabolic steroid methyltestosterone in his system after a test by the Korea Anti-Doping Agency (KADA), Yonhap News reported.

Kang, 27, was in Kuala Lumpur with the South Korea national team who beat the United Arab Emirates 3-0 in a friendly before they head to Bangkok to take on Myanmar next week in their World Cup qualifying opener.

The Korean Football Association (KFA) said uncapped Kang would return home on Friday.

Yonhap said the player would be subjected to a doping hearing if his B sample also tested positive. First time offenders faced a 15-game ban from the K-League, the news agency said.

Kang has scored five goals for Jeju this season after moving from Pohang Steelers last term and was set to make his international debut against the UAE. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Justin Palmer)