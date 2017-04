SEOUL Feb 19 South Korea will play Spain and Czech Republic in friendly internationals in early June, the Korea Football Association announced on Friday.

The Koreans take on European champions Spain on June 1 in Salzburg, Austria, and the Czechs four days later in Prague, local media quoted the KFA as saying.

Spain and Czech Republic have been drawn together in Group D for this summer's Euro 2016 tournament in France.

South Korea have already booked their spot in the third round of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup but are aiming to go through the second round with a perfect record when they host Lebanon and Kuwait next month.

(Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Ian Ransom)