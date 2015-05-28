SEOUL May 28 South Korea will play United Arab Emirates in a World Cup qualifying warm-up in Kuala Lumpur on June 11, the KFA said on Thursday.

The match, at a yet to be determined venue, will clash with Malaysia's home World Cup and Asian Cup dual qualifier against East Timor, which is scheduled for the same day at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in the country's capital.

The UAE will stay in Malaysia after the friendly to take on East Timor in their opening Group A qualifying match at the Shah Alam Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 16.

Meanwhile, South Korea will fly to Bangkok to start their campaign to appear at a ninth consecutive World Cup finals against Myanmar in the Thai capital also on June 16. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)