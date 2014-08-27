SEOUL Aug 27 The South Korean Football Association are struggling to appoint a new head coach with the body saying prospective candidates are proving too expensive or just not interested in the role.

The position has been vacant since early July when Hong Myung-bo resigned from the role after a poor World Cup in Brazil, where the perennial qualifiers could only muster one point.

The KFA thought they had found a replacement in former Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk but the ex-Hamburg SV boss turned down the proposal last month.

Local media said the two parties could not agree on tax rates and the amount of time Van Marwijk would be required to stay in Korea.

After being shunned by the man who took the Dutch to the 2010 World Cup final, the KFA opted to widen the search but Lee Yong-soo, head of the technical committee tasked with finding the replacement for Hong, said that it had proved tricky.

"The candidates that do qualify don't come cheap," he was quoted as saying by Korean media on Wednesday.

"Not a lot of coaches view this position positively. I think they feel the pressure of having to go through the qualifying stages for the next World Cup."

Former international Shin Tae-yong will take charge for next month's home friendly matches against Venezuela (Sept. 5) and Uruguay (Sept. 9) as South Korea look ahead to the Asian Cup in January where they will aim for a first title in 54 years.

Lee said the aim was to appoint a new manager, who must have a winning track record at club or international level, as soon as possible with October fixtures against Costa Rica and Paraguay to follow.

"We have contacted four to five candidates about the position," he said. "We hope to have the new coach on the bench by the time we play friendly matches in October."

DIZZY HEIGHTS

Lee did not reveal the names of the latest short-listed candidates but ruled out Colombian Jorge Luis Pinto, who took unfancied Costa Rica to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Brazil.

Whoever takes charge will be South Korea's fifth coach in a little more than four years with the KFA chopping and changing with alarming regularity in a desperate bid to return to the dizzy heights of 2002, where they finished fourth at their home World Cup under Dutchman Guss Hiddink.

Choi Kang-hee and Cho Kwang-rae each faltered in the qualifying stages for Brazil 2014 after Huh Jung-Moo stepped down following the Last 16 finish at the previous World Cup.

Hong only took over the role as head coach in June last year but his questionable squad selection for Brazil and failures to mould a bunch of talented individuals into a harmonious unit proved his undoing.

The squad were pelted with toffees on the return to Korea after their winless showing in Brazil as fans showed their displeasure with the team and revered former international captain turned coach.

Local media have continued to link foreigners to the role and Lee alluded to that theory by demanding the new boss displays a commitment to the local game.

The technical director said many candidates had asked to stay in Europe instead of relocating to Korea

"The most important thing is to bring a coach who will dedicate himself to South Korean football with passion," Lee said. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)