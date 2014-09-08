SEOUL, Sept 8 Brazilian forward Everton Santos struck four minutes from time as FC Seoul inflicted more misery on title chasing Pohang Steelers with a 1-0 win in their K League Classic encounter on Sunday.

Seoul's narrow victory came less than two weeks after they edged Pohang on penalties in their AFC Champions League quarter-final last month, which finished 0-0 after two legs.

Just as the latest clash between the teams looked set for another draw, Everton Santos, who joined the club in July, found some space and flicked a right foot shot into the corner of the net to grab all three points.

That win left Seoul, who face Western Sydney Wanderers in the last four of the ACL, in sixth place and allowed Jeonbuk Motors to open up a three point gap on Pohang at the top after they beat Sangju Sangmu on Saturday.

First half goals by Lee Ju-yong and Lee Seung-gi gave Jeonbuk a first victory in three after their title push was dented by back-to-back defeats by Jeonnam Dragons and Seoul.

Seongnam moved away from the relegation places with a 2-0 home success over Incheon United, their first league win since July.