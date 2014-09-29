SEOUL, Sept 29 Kang Soo-Il struck a dramatic equaliser in the fifth minute of added time as Pohang grabbed a 2-2 draw with leaders Jeonbuk Motors in the battle of the K League Classic's top two at the Steelyard on Sunday.

The draw allowed Suwon Bluewings to close the gap with a 1-0 win at Sangju Sangmu, courtesy of Brazilian forward Roger's goal, to leave the top three sides separated by only three points with five games remaining.

That gap looked set to be far more healthier after substitute Kim Dong-chan put Jeonbuk ahead for the second time in the 79th minute.

But the defending champions refused to bow down and Kang struck at the death to grab a precious draw for Pohang's all South Korean side and maintain the two point gap on Jeonbuk, who host Suwon on the final day of the season.

At the bottom, the battle to avoid relegation is even tighter with Busan I'Park still last but only one point behind Sangju in ninth after a key 1-0 win over Seongnam.

Busan and 10th placed Seongnam both have 24 points from 28 matches along with 11th placed Gyeongnam, who host Pohang on Wednesday.

The bottom side will be demoted to the K League Challenge while the 11th place team faces the relegation playoffs.

