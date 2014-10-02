SEOUL Oct 2 Jeonbuk Motors took advantage of slip-ups by their title challengers to move five points clear at the top of the K League Classic after a 2-0 win at home to Jeju United.

K League top scorer Lee Dong-gook scored his 13th goal of the campaign as Jeonbuk raced into a 2-0 lead after only six minutes against Jeju on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, second-placed Pohang Steelers slumped to a 2-1 defeat at relegation threatened Gyeongnam, who jumped off the bottom of the 12-team table and out of the relegation zone after Lee Chang-min's stoppage time winner.

It was a second defeat in three games for defending champions Pohang, who have 51 points from 29 games -- five behind 2009 and 2011 champions Jeonbuk with only four matches remaining.

Suwon Bluewings are third, level on points with Pohang, after they could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to eighth placed Incheon United. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)