SEOUL Nov 23 Relegation-threatened Seongnam FC booked a place in next season's AFC Champions League after goalkeeper Park Jun-hyuk saved two penalties in a 4-2 shootout win over favourites FC Seoul in the South Korean FA Cup final on Sunday.

Park was not meant to be on the field for the penalty shootout as Seongnam had planned to replace him for the spot- kicks but the referee blew for the end of extra time before they could make the change.

Undeterred by the lack of confidence shown in him, Park stepped up to save penalties from Mauricio Molina and Osmar as he claimed the man of the match award after the underdogs held firm against waves of Seoul pressure in the 120 minutes.

It was Seongnam's third FA Cup success and will boost their confidence of avoiding relegation from the 12-team K-League Classic.

They sit one place off the bottom in the relegation playoff position with two games remaining. They travel to Incheon United on Wednesday before hosting Busan I'Park on Saturday. (Writing by Patrick Johnston, editing by Ed Osmond)