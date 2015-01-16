SEOUL Jan 16 The surge of interest in South Korean players after the 2002 World Cup has been a source of pride for fans back home, but for national team coach Uli Stielike it is a double-edged sword.

The South Koreans' unlikely ride to the semi-finals on home soil sparked something of a transfer frenzy, with European clubs snapping up talent such as Park Ji-sung, Lee Young-pyo and Song Chung-gug.

A steady stream of South Koreans followed suit over the years, with German teams emerging as the most frequent buyers, and while exposure to top-level football will undoubtedly develop their careers, it has a downside for the national side.

German Stielike, who as a player won three league titles at home with Borussia Monchengladbach and three in Spain with Real Madrid, said it had been a challenge to integrate such a far-flung squad of players.

"Our squad is a group of players who are from 20 different teams in eight countries," Stielike said after arriving in Australia ahead of the Asian Cup.

"It's totally different from Spain and Germany where most of the players come from one or two clubs. We face a different situation and it is a difficult problem.

"As coach of the national team, I'd like to change that and see four or five players from the K-League champions join the national team."

Stielike, who took over in September, said he wanted his legacy in South Korea to be a strong link between the domestic league and the national team.

FAILING TO IMPRESS

Of South Korea's 23-man squad for the Jan. 9-31 Asian Cup, no fewer than 17 play club football abroad, including Swansea City's defensive midfielder Ki Sung-yueng and Bayer Leverkusen's dynamic winger Son Heung-min.

Song, who was snapped up by Feyenoord after the 2002 World Cup and now works as a television analyst, said that too many of the foreign-based players were failing to make an impression at their clubs.

"It's good that we have one or two players who are with European clubs and have been in the Champions League, but the problem is many of the others who are playing abroad are not performing well or playing consistently," Song told Reuters.

"South Korea's traditional strength was to gather frequently and build up strong teamwork, not focus on individuals.

"Now it seems their ability has improved but there's not many players who are actually playing full-time games, and there's not much time to gather for training."

South Korea, who have not won the Asian Cup since 1960, looked disjointed in their group opener against Oman on Saturday but battled through for a 1-0 win.

They were down to the bare bones in their second group match against Kuwait on Tuesday after illness and injury ravaged the squad, but even though they pulled through with a 1-0 win Stielike was left shaking his head at a dire performance.

The South Koreans face rampant Australia in their final group game on Saturday, and unless Stielike can find a way to get talented individuals to play together as a team, their prospects of a win seem remote. (Editing by John O'Brien)