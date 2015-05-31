SEOUL May 31 Hwang Ui-Jo scored a late brace as Seongnam FC came from behind to put an end to leaders Jeonbuk Motors's winning run with a 2-1 victory at home in South Korea's top flight on Sunday.

Yoo Chang-hoon opened the scoring for Jeonbuk five minutes after the break and the defending champions appeared headed for their fifth straight victory in the K-League Classic.

The 22-year-old Hwang equalised in the 80th minute and then netted the winner five minutes later to ensure a fourth win for Seongnam, who are unbeaten in their last nine league matches.

The win took fifth-placed Seongnam, who failed to advance to the AFC Champions League last eight after a 3-2 aggregate loss to China's Guangzhou Evergrande on Wednesday, to 18 points from 12 matches.

Jeonbuk have played a match more and stayed on 31 points, a lead of 10 on second-placed Suwon Bluewings, who failed to take advantage of the leaders' loss with a 1-1 draw against Incheon.

Pohang Steelers climbed up to third with a 2-1 comeback win at home against Daejeon Citizen on Saturday while Jeonnam Dragons avoided a third successive league loss by defeating Busan 3-1. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Justin Palmer)