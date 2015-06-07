SEOUL, June 7 Yang Sang-min's own goal 11 minutes from time consigned Suwon Bluewings to a 1-0 home defeat by 10-man Gwangju FC in South Korea's top flight on Sunday as they missed the chance to close the gap on leaders Jeonbuk Motors.

Jeong Jun-Yeon was sent off for a second yellow card offence in the 71st minute but the visitors got the all-important goal when the ball went in off 31-year-old defender Yang.

The defeat meant Suwon stayed second, eight points behind Jeonbuk on 24, having played a match less than the K-League Classic leaders.

Jeonbuk suffered their second straight league loss when they went down 2-1 at home to FC Seoul on Saturday night.

Park Chu-young opened the scoring for Seoul a minute from halftime and Kim Chi-woo doubled the lead in the 53rd minute to ensure three points against the hosts, who also lost 2-1 to Seongnam FC last weekend.

Lee Dong-gook scored in the 73rd minute for Jeonbuk but it was not enough to spark a rally.

In Sunday's other matches, Pohang Steelers beat Seongnam 2-0 to climb to third place on 23 points while Ulsan Hyundai also picked up maximum points with a 2-0 home win against Jeju United. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond)