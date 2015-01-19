Jan 19 South Korea coach Uli Stielike gave his team a rest day on Monday to help them recover from a bruising Asian Cup group stage that has left him without two of his most influential players for the remainder of the tournament.

The South Koreans, looking for their first Asian Cup triumph since 1960, lost wide man Lee Chung-yong with a fractured shin in the group opener against Oman and on Saturday attacking midfielder Koo Cha-cheol suffered torn elbow ligaments.

"Koo has been ruled out for the remaining Asian Cup matches due to his injury -- torn ligaments in his right elbow," a KFA official told Reuters.

Several members of the squad, including key forward Son Heung-min and goalkeeper Kim Jin-hyeon, were also laid low by a heavy cold and did not take part in their second group game against Kuwait.

The Koreans next face Uzbekistan in a quarter-final clash in Melbourne on Thursday after securing top spot in Group A with an impressive 1-0 win over hosts Australia at the weekend.

That win came at a cost with Koo's injury, while workhorse midfielder Park Joo-ho had to be replaced after a dangerous aerial challenge left him with a bloody nose and concussion fears.

Stielike, who took over in September and has revitalised the squad after a woeful World Cup, decided to give his players some time to recover after they arrived in Melbourne from Brisbane on Sunday.

"The coach has given the players free time to rest," Yonhap News agency quoted a KFA official as saying on Monday.

Nam Tae-hee is expected to replace Koo in the role behind main striker Lee Jeong-hyeop, who has been the biggest surprise in South Korea's Asian Cup run so far.

The 23-year-old was plucked from obscurity by Stielike and after scoring on his international debut against Saudi Arabia in the leadup to the tournament, was thrust into the starting side for the first time on Saturday.

The powerful forward, who plays for South Korean military club Sangju Sangmu, did not disappoint, guiding home the winner against Australia to hand the Koreans the win.

(Reporting by Kahyun Yang, Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)