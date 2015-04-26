SEOUL, April 26 Jeonnam Dragons continued their mastery of Jeonbuk Motors by handing the league leaders a 2-1 defeat on Sunday to snap the longest unbeaten run in South Korean football at 22 matches.

Midfielder Lee Chang-min scored both goals for the Dragons, who were the last side to beat Jeonbuk domestically in August.

Choi Kang-Hee's side had racked up 17 wins and five draws since to set the longest unbeaten streak in the league's 32-year history.

It was a second defeat in a week for the defending champions after they were beaten 3-2 by Japanese outfit Kashiwa Reysol in the AFC Champions League in midweek. That loss was Jeonbuk's first in 27 matches in all competitions.

Sunday's loss meant they remained on 19 points but their lead at the top of the K League Classic remained five points after Suwon Bluewings were surprisingly beaten at home 2-1 by bottom side Daejeon Citizen in the late kick-off.

Adriano scored twice for the visitors as they picked up their first win in eight games this season.

Suwon have 14 points along with Ulsan Hyundai, who drew 1-1 at home to Busan I'Park on Saturday. Jeonnam are fifth on 13 points following their win. (Wrting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)