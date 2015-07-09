Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
SEOUL, July 9 Japan's Shimizu S-Pulse have confirmed the signing of North Korea striker Jong Tae-se from K League club Suwon.
The 31-year-old, who has scored six goals in 19 league games this season for the Korean club, will join up with his new J.League team mates after Suwon's next match against Busan on Sunday.
A statement on Shimizu's official website confirmed the signing on Thursday.
"I am honoured to be able to join a prestigious club like Shimizu S-Pulse," Jong said. "I will devote the rest of my football career to S-Pulse."
Born in Japan to Korean parents, Jong holds a North Korean passport and represented his country at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
He began his professional career in Japan with Kawasaki Frontale before moving to Germany for stints with VfL Bochum and Cologne.
He signed for Korean club Suwon in 2013 and his departure comes just as all the pieces were starting to fall into place, said Bluewings coach Seo Jung-won.
"Now one important piece is gone, so we have to start again," he said after Wednesday's win over Jeonnam moved Suwon five points behind leaders Jeonbuk.
"I don't have any alternatives yet, so I will have to think about how I am going to replace him."
(Writing by Peter Rutherford, Additional reporting by Oh Seung-yun, Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.