SEOUL, July 9 Japan's Shimizu S-Pulse have confirmed the signing of North Korea striker Jong Tae-se from K League club Suwon.

The 31-year-old, who has scored six goals in 19 league games this season for the Korean club, will join up with his new J.League team mates after Suwon's next match against Busan on Sunday.

A statement on Shimizu's official website confirmed the signing on Thursday.

"I am honoured to be able to join a prestigious club like Shimizu S-Pulse," Jong said. "I will devote the rest of my football career to S-Pulse."

Born in Japan to Korean parents, Jong holds a North Korean passport and represented his country at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

He began his professional career in Japan with Kawasaki Frontale before moving to Germany for stints with VfL Bochum and Cologne.

He signed for Korean club Suwon in 2013 and his departure comes just as all the pieces were starting to fall into place, said Bluewings coach Seo Jung-won.

"Now one important piece is gone, so we have to start again," he said after Wednesday's win over Jeonnam moved Suwon five points behind leaders Jeonbuk.

"I don't have any alternatives yet, so I will have to think about how I am going to replace him."

