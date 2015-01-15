SEOUL Jan 15 South Korean midfielder Lee Chung-yong, who will miss the remainder of the Asian Cup after picking up an injury in the group opener, will not require surgery on his fractured shin, the Korea Football Association said on Thursday.

Lee was taken off the field in the second half of South Korea's 1-0 win over Oman on Saturday and there were fears he could spend significant time on the sidelines.

However, the KFA confirmed Lee would recover with rest and rehabilitation.

"The exact diagnosis is a linear fracture to the right fibula," Yonhap News quoted a KFA official as saying.

"The bone has a hairline crack and his shin needs to be immobilised in a cast and monitored, but surgery isn't necessary. He now needs to rest and to keep the injury still. Stability is essential."

Lee's absence is a big blow to South Korea's hopes of winning their first Asian Cup in 55 years.

Coach Uli Stielike was relying on the Bolton midfielder to provide width on the right opposite Son Heung-min, who was one of several players to miss the Koreans' second group game against Kuwait on Tuesday due to a heavy cold.

South Korea face Australia in their final group game on Saturday in Brisbane needing a win against the hosts to top the group. (Writing by Peter Rutherford; Reporting by Sohee Kim; Editing by John O'Brien)